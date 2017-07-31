BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: British quartet shock USA in 1991
Relive Britain's famous 4x400m relay win in 1991
- From the section Athletics
Over the course of this week, Michael Johnson picks his top five World Championships moments. At number five is Britain's famous 4x400m relay win over the Americans in 1991.
Available to UK users only.
