Mo Farah set for final track appearance in Zurich after World Championships

Mo Farah won the 3,000m at the Anniversary Games earlier this month

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will further delay his track retirement to race in the Diamond League final in Zurich on 24 August, organisers say.

Farah, 34, says his last race on the track in Britain will be the 3,000m at the Birmingham Grand Prix on 20 August.

But having qualified for the 5,000m Diamond League final, he is now set to end his track career in Switzerland.

He will focus on marathons after the World Championships in London, which run from 4-13 August.

Farah won European 5,000m and 10,000m gold at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium in 2014.

"Now, he plans to bid the track farewell in the legendary arena," said organisers in a statement.

Farah won the 5,000m and 10,000m golds at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

He will attempt a third successive 5,000m/10,000m double at the World Championships next month.

Zurich is not the final IAAF Diamond League event of the year, but is the conclusion of the men's 5,000m, with the event not included in the Brussels programme in September.