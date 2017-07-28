London 2017: Pollock and Mageean in Irish team for World Championships

Paul Pollock and Mick Clohisey will run for Ireland in the marathon at the World Championships

Paul Pollock and Ciara Mageean have been named in Ireland's team for the World Championships in London next month.

Holywood runner Pollock will compete in the marathon after battling back from a hip injury.

Pollock is joined by Mick Clohisey and Sean Hehir in the men's marathon with Clair McCarthy in the women's event.

Portaferry's Mageaan goes in the 1500m and is part of am 11-strong team, which also includes UCD team-mate Mark English in the 800m.

Thomas Barr (400m hurdles), Brian Gregan (400m), Alex Wright (20km/50km Race Walk), Brendan Boyce (50km Race Walk) and Robert Heffernan (50km Race walk) complete the Irish line-up.

Pollock suffered a recurrence of a hip injury in May and he is pushing himself to the limit to be fit for World Championships.

"The race is to make the startline in a level of fitness where I can do myself and the vest of Ireland justice," said Pollock recently.

"In the past, I have been able to raise my game on championship race days. I have to trust in myself, that this time, it will be no different."