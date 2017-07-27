Thomas added to GB squad for World Championships

Ieuan Thomas
Ieuan Thomas is a previous Cardiff half marathon winner
World Athletics Championships on the BBC
Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August
Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online

Welshman Ieuan Thomas has been added to the Great Britain squad for next month's World Championships.

Thomas will compete in the 3000m steeplechase and is one of six additions to the 87 strong team.

Meghan Beesley (400m hurdles), Rachel Wallader (shot put), Chris Bennett (hammer), Alicia Barrett (100m hurdles) and Nick Percy (discus) are also added.

Five years on from the London Olympics, the capital stages the World Championships from 4-13 August.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Athletics on the BBC

Schedules & guides

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired