Nick Percy and Chris Bennett raise Scottish contingent in GB Worlds squad
Two more Scottish athletes have been added to Great Britain's team for the London 2017 World Championships.
Nick Percy will compete in the discus, while Chris Bennett will take part in the hammer.
The duo take the complement of Scots in the squad up to a record of 16, more than double the previous highest total.
There would have been a 17th Scottish competitor if marathon runner Robbie Simpson had not withdrawn due to a calf injury.
The team will be captained by Eilidh Doyle, who will be competing at her fifth World Championships when she runs in the 400m hurdles.
The 22-year-old Percy is a former European Junior Championships silver medallist while Bennett, 27, represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics and Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
|Athlete
|Event
|Beth Potter
|10,000m
|Laura Muir
|1500m, 5,000m
|Jake Wightman
|1500m
|Lynsey Sharp
|800m
|Callum Hawkins
|Marathon
|Andrew Butchart
|5,000m
|Eilidh Doyle
|400m hurdles, 4x400m
|Zoey Clark
|400m, 4x400m
|Chris O'Hare
|1500m
|Steph Twell
|5,000m
|Josh Kerr
|1500m
|Eilish McColgan
|5,000m
|Guy Learmonth
|800m
|Lennie Waite
|3,000m Steeplechase
|Nick Percy
|Discus
|Chris Bennett
|Hammer
Scotland's previous best total of athletes at the worlds was seven, achieved in 1983 and 2015.