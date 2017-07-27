Nick Percy and Chris Bennett raise Scottish contingent in GB Worlds squad

Nick Percy, left, and Chris Bennett are the latest Scottish additions to GB's World Championships squad

Two more Scottish athletes have been added to Great Britain's team for the London 2017 World Championships.

Nick Percy will compete in the discus, while Chris Bennett will take part in the hammer.

The duo take the complement of Scots in the squad up to a record of 16, more than double the previous highest total.

There would have been a 17th Scottish competitor if marathon runner Robbie Simpson had not withdrawn due to a calf injury.

The team will be captained by Eilidh Doyle, who will be competing at her fifth World Championships when she runs in the 400m hurdles.

The 22-year-old Percy is a former European Junior Championships silver medallist while Bennett, 27, represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics and Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Athlete Event Beth Potter 10,000m Laura Muir 1500m, 5,000m Jake Wightman 1500m Lynsey Sharp 800m Callum Hawkins Marathon Andrew Butchart 5,000m Eilidh Doyle 400m hurdles, 4x400m Zoey Clark 400m, 4x400m Chris O'Hare 1500m Steph Twell 5,000m Josh Kerr 1500m Eilish McColgan 5,000m Guy Learmonth 800m Lennie Waite 3,000m Steeplechase Nick Percy Discus Chris Bennett Hammer

Scotland's previous best total of athletes at the worlds was seven, achieved in 1983 and 2015.