BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Greg Rutherford reveals injury woe

My worst season for injuries in 10 years - Rutherford

Olympic long jump gold medallist Greg Rutherford explains why he had to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships which start in London on 4 August.

Watch the full interview in The Heroes of Super Saturday: Jess, Mo & Greg on BBC One, Sunday 30 July, at 22:30 (GMT).

