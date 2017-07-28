BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Greg Rutherford reveals injury woe
My worst season for injuries in 10 years - Rutherford
Olympic long jump gold medallist Greg Rutherford explains why he had to withdraw from the World Athletics Championships which start in London on 4 August.
