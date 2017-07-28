BBC Sport - Brendan Foster: A Life in Athletics
Brendan Foster: A Life in Athletics
- From the section Athletics
Paula Radcliffe, Lord Sebastian Coe, Sue Barker and Steve Cram give their thoughts on Brendan Foster, who will retire following this year's World Athletics Championships after 37 years as one of the country's most popular sports commentators.
You can watch Brendan Foster: A Life in Athletics from 13:15 BST on BBC One on Saturday, July 29.
