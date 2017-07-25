Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the World Athletics Championships
Dates: 4-13 August
The Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the World Championships in London from 4-13 August.
Men
100m: James Dasaolu, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah
200m: Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot
400m: Dwayne Cowan, Matt Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney
800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Guy Learmonth
1500m: Josh Kerr, Chris O'Hare, Jake Wightman
5,000m: Andrew Butchart, Mo Farah, Marc Scott
10,000m: Mo Farah
3,000m steeplechase: Rob Mullett, Zak Seddon
110m hurdles: David King, David Omoregie, Andrew Pozzi
400m hurdles: Jack Green
High jump: Robbie Grabarz
Triple jump: Nathan Fox
Hammer: Nick Miller
Decathlon: Ashley Bryant
20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson
50km race walk: Dominic King
Marathon: Andrew Davies, Callum Hawkins, Josh Griffiths
4x100m: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, Danny Talbot, CJ Ujah
4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Jack Green, Matt Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Delano Williams, Rabah Yousif
Women
100m: Desiree Henry, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip
200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Shannon Hylton, Bianca Williams
400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Anyika Onuora
800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp, Adelle Tracey
1500m: Jessica Judd, Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Laura Weightman
5,000m: Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir, Steph Twell
10,000m: Jessica Martin, Beth Potter, Charlotte Taylor
3,000m steeplechase: Rosie Clarke, Lennie Waite
100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter
400m hurdles: Eilidh Doyle, Jess Turner
High jump: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Morgan Lake
Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw
Long jump: Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen
Discus: Jade Lally
Hammer: Sophie Hitchon
Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson
20km race walk: Gemma Bridge, Bethan Davies
Marathon: Tracy Barlow, Alyson Dixon, Charlotte Purdue
4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Desiree Henry, Corinne Humphreys, Shannon Hylton, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip, Bianca Williams
4x400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Anyika Onuora, Perri Shakes-Drayton