Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the World Athletics Championships

Eilidh Doyle
Hurdler Eilidh Doyle captains the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team
World Athletics Championships on the BBC
Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August
Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

The Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the World Championships in London from 4-13 August.

Men

100m: James Dasaolu, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah

200m: Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot

400m: Dwayne Cowan, Matt Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney

800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Guy Learmonth

1500m: Josh Kerr, Chris O'Hare, Jake Wightman

5,000m: Andrew Butchart, Mo Farah, Marc Scott

10,000m: Mo Farah

3,000m steeplechase: Rob Mullett, Zak Seddon

110m hurdles: David King, David Omoregie, Andrew Pozzi

400m hurdles: Jack Green

High jump: Robbie Grabarz

Triple jump: Nathan Fox

Hammer: Nick Miller

Decathlon: Ashley Bryant

20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson

50km race walk: Dominic King

Marathon: Andrew Davies, Callum Hawkins, Josh Griffiths

4x100m: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, Danny Talbot, CJ Ujah

4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Jack Green, Matt Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Delano Williams, Rabah Yousif

Women

100m: Desiree Henry, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Shannon Hylton, Bianca Williams

400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Anyika Onuora

800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp, Adelle Tracey

1500m: Jessica Judd, Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Laura Weightman

5,000m: Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir, Steph Twell

10,000m: Jessica Martin, Beth Potter, Charlotte Taylor

3,000m steeplechase: Rosie Clarke, Lennie Waite

100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter

400m hurdles: Eilidh Doyle, Jess Turner

High jump: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Morgan Lake

Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw

Long jump: Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen

Discus: Jade Lally

Hammer: Sophie Hitchon

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson

20km race walk: Gemma Bridge, Bethan Davies

Marathon: Tracy Barlow, Alyson Dixon, Charlotte Purdue

4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Desiree Henry, Corinne Humphreys, Shannon Hylton, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip, Bianca Williams

4x400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Anyika Onuora, Perri Shakes-Drayton

