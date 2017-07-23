BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: IAAF president Lord Coe cannot guarantee clean championships

'People will seek to cheat' - Coe cannot promise clean Worlds

IAAF president Lord Coe says he cannot guarantee next month's World Athletics Championships in London will be drug free.

Appearing on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Lord Coe was also challenged on how early he was aware that there were allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russian athletics.

