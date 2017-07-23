World Athletics Championships 2017: IAAF president Lord Coe cannot guarantee clean championships

Lord Coe says people will always seek to cheat

IAAF president Lord Coe says he cannot guarantee next month's World Athletics Championships will be drug free.

Russia's athletics federation is banned from the event in London, having been suspended by the sport's global governing body in 2015 amid allegations of state-sponsored doping.

"It's a very utopian view, people will always seek to cheat," said Coe, speaking on BBC One's Andrew Marr Show.

Coe, however, added the system for detecting cheats "is a lot safer".

"We have the technology that allows us to be very much more specific about what we are looking for," he said.

"I would love to tell you that we will have a drug-free sport in future. Everything we are doing is engaged in trying to achieve that but we know a few people will cheat.

"What we do have in place now is an independent athlete integrity unit, we have independent sanctioning and discipline and we will be able to be a lot tougher and speed up the process."

Russia was barred from international athletics after last year's McLaren report claimed more than 1,000 athletes benefited from a state-sponsored doping programme between 2011 and 2015.

Coe said in April he was "disappointed" by the lack of progress made by Russia in anti-doping reforms.

More to follow.