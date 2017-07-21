Usain Bolt runs 9.95 seconds to win Monaco Diamond League 100m

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt ran his first sub-10-second time of the year to win the 100m at the Diamond League in Monaco.

The 30-year-old Jamaican clocked 9.95 in his final Diamond League race to beat America's Isiah Young (9.98) and South African Akani Simbine (10.02).

Britain's CJ Ujah ran 10.02 to claim fourth.

Elsewhere Britain's Laura Muir was comfortably beaten by Kenyan Hellen Obiri in the women's 3,000m.

