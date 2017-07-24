World Athletics Championships 2017: Eilidh Doyle named GB captain
-
- From the section Athletics
|World Athletics Championships on the BBC
|Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August
|Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online
Eilidh Doyle has been voted British team captain for next month's World Athletics Championships in London.
The Scottish 400m hurdler won a ballot of the GB squad, beating defending world champions Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford to the role.
"I was completely shocked when I found out but it's really special," 30-year-old Doyle told BBC Radio 5 live.
"It means so much more because my team-mates have chosen me. I was so honoured."
The World Championships take place from 4 to 13 August and a 78-strong team will be representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Doyle was part of the 4x400m GB team who claimed bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
She also represented Britain at the London 2012 Games and Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
"I have been fortunate enough that I have been at a home Olympic Games and a home Commonwealth Games," added Doyle.
"I will just try to draw on those experiences of what it meant and how we performed at those championships and use that to, hopefully, get the team fired up for London.
"Even just watching the World Para-athletics Championships, you can see what that stadium and atmosphere does - I don't think we will need too much motivation to go out there and perform well."
How was the captain decided?
All the members of the squad voted for who they wanted as team captain - previously someone was selected by the performance director.
The decision to change the method of selection was made in order to "give the athletes empowerment".
"It will also bring the whole team closer together, because it is something they have all decided upon and had a say in," said Neil Black, UK Athletics performance director.
"It will give the captain a stronger voice and strengthen the post. It shows that the management and coaches have a deep-rooted trust in the athletes."
Who's in the squad?
The initial squad was named on 11 July but was finalised on Monday.
Four-time Olympic champion Farah is aiming to defend the 5,000m and 10,000m titles.
The 34-year-old has not been beaten over either distance at a major championships since 2011.
Laura Muir, who recovered from a stress fracture in her foot earlier this year, is also looking to achieve double success on the track in London having qualified for the 1500m and 5,000m.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been selected for both the heptathlon and high jump and heads into the championships in good form. The 24-year-old broke her heptathlon personal best in Gotzis in May and holds the British record in the high jump.
World long jump champion Rutherford, who won Olympic gold at London Stadium in 2012, is in the squad despite currently recovering from an ankle ligament injury.
The squad in full
Men
100m: James Dasaolu, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah
200m: Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot
400m: Dwayne Cowan, Matt Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney
800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Guy Learmonth
1500m: Josh Kerr, Chris O'Hare, Jake Wightman
5,000m: Andrew Butchart, Mo Farah
10,000m: Mo Farah
3,000m steeplechase: Rob Mullett, Zak Seddon
110m hurdles: David King, David Omoregie, Andrew Pozzi
400m hurdles: Jack Green
High jump: Robbie Grabarz
Long jump: Greg Rutherford
Triple jump: Nathan Fox
Hammer: Nick Miller
Decathlon: Ashley Bryant
20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson
50km race walk: Dominic King
Marathon: Andrew Davies, Callum Hawkins, Josh Griffiths
4x100m: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, Danny Talbot, CJ Ujah
4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Jack Green, Matt Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Delano Williams, Rabah Yousif
Women
100m: Desiree Henry, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip
200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Shannon Hylton, Bianca Williams
400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Anyika Onuora
800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp, Adelle Tracey
1500m: Jessica Judd, Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Laura Weightman
5,000m: Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir, Steph Twell
10,000m: Jessica Martin, Beth Potter, Charlotte Taylor
3,000m steeplechase: Rosie Clarke
100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter
400m hurdles: Eilidh Doyle
High jump: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Morgan Lake
Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw
Long jump: Lorraine Ugen
Discus: Jade Lally
Hammer: Sophie Hitchon
Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson
20km race walk: Gemma Bridge, Bethan Davies
Marathon: Tracy Barlow, Alyson Dixon, Charlotte Purdue
4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Desiree Henry, Corinne Humphreys, Shannon Hylton, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip, Bianca Williams
4x400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Anyika Onuora, Perri Shakes-Drayton