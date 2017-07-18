Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to get 2011 world gold in London after Chernova decision

Tatyana Chernova (left) celebrates winning World Championship gold at Daegu in 2011

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill will receive her record-equalling third world heptathlon gold medal in a ceremony at the World Championships in London - six years after the event in Daegu.

The 2011 result was confirmed on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) dismissed Tatyana Chernova's blood doping ban appeal.

Chernova beat the Briton to gold in Daegu but her results are now annulled.

The Russian also won bronze medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

The 29-year-old has been told she must give up all three medals after twice testing positive when her anti-doping samples were later re-analysed. Her biological passport has also revealed years of blood doping.

World governing body the IAAF first stripped Chernova of her Daegu gold in November 2016 but the medal could not be reallocated until the appeal to Cas had been heard.

Several ceremonies to reallocate medals are expected to be held at the London World Championships, which runs from August 4-13.

Ennis-Hill, 31, announced her retirement from athletics in October but will now be able to celebrate her third world heptathlon title in front of a home crowd.