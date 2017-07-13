Mo Farah announces last track appearance after World Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device Farah beats Mechaal to win men's 3,000m

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says his last race on the track in Britain will be at the Grand Prix in Birmingham in August.

Farah, 34, said last year that he will focus on marathons after this year's World Championships in London, which run from 4-13 August.

But he will now compete in the Diamond League at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on the track on 20 August.

"I'm sure it will be a day I remember for the rest of my life," he said.

Farah won the 5,000m and 10,000m golds at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

And he will attempt a third successive 5,000m/10,000m double at the World Championships next month.

He ran at the Anniversary Games on Sunday at the London Stadium as he finalised his World Championships preparations with a win the 3,000m with a time of 7:35.15.

The five-time world champion added: "I'll be looking for a good final performance to thank the fans for all their support over the years."