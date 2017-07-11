World Athletics Championships: Adam Gemili misses out on 200m place as GB name squad
Adam Gemili has missed out on an individual place in the Great Britain squad for the World Championships in London, which start on 4 August.
Zharnel Hughes was preferred in the 200m after Gemili came sixth in the British trials but the 23-year-old is included in the 4x100m relay squad.
Double world champion Mo Farah will defend his 5,000m and 10,000m titles.
Scotland's Laura Muir, who holds five British records, will go for the double in the 1500m and 5,000m.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in both the heptathlon and the high jump.
Reigning long jump world champion Greg Rutherford is also named in the squad despite an ankle injury.
The 30-year-old said he is "doing everything" to give himself the best chance of success at the World Championships, which is live across the BBC.
"This feels bigger for us than Rio," said Neil Black, the performance director for British Athletics.
"We've selected some incredibly talented athletes, and in many events there have been some close calls.
"It's now up to them to grasp this opportunity and produce performances that will make the whole nation proud."
Dina Asher-Smith has earned an individual place in the women's 200m and the women's 4x100m relay despite only returning to action last month after breaking a bone in her foot.
Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon will compete in the hammer, while European indoor hurdle champion Andrew Pozzi will compete in the men's 110m hurdles.
Perri Shakes-Drayton, who last represented Britain at the 2013 World Championships where she sustained a knee injury which has kept her out of international competition ever since, makes her return in the 4x400m relay.
There will be a second and final selection meeting on the 24 July, where athletes who have achieved qualifying standards can be added to any unfilled places.
'Expectations will have to be managed'- analysis
BBC Radio 5 live athletics correspondent Mike Costello:
Of those missing out, Adam Gemili and Christine Ohuruogu have both been struggling for different reasons this season. Gemili has been affected by injury and Ohuruogu has been lacking in motivation this season.
At 33, it would seem that the former world and Olympic 400m champion's championship career appears to be coming to an end.
In terms of the medal prospects, the leading hope for Great Britain will be Mo Farah.
Britain won seven medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and at the most recent World Championships in Beijing in 2015.
This is very much a transitional period for British Athletics and their expectations will have to be managed.
They might struggle to reach the total of seven medals but they will be buoyed by home advantage in London.
Great Britain squad:
Men:
100m: Reece Prescod, James Dasaolu, CJ Ujah
200m: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot, Zharnel Hughes
400m: Matt Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Martyn Rooney
800m: Elliot Giles, Guy Learmonth, Kyle Langford
1500m: Chris O'Hare, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman
5000m: Mo Farah, Andrew Butchart
10,000m: Mo Farah
3000m steeplechase: Rob Mullett, Zak Seddon
110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi, David King, David Omoregie
400m hurdles: Jack Green
High Jump: Robbie Grabarz
Long jump: Greg Rutherford
Triple jump: Nathan Fox
Hammer: Nick Miller
Decathlon: Ashley Bryant
20km walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson
50km walk: Dominic King
Marathon: Callum Hawkins, Josh Griffiths, Andrew Davies
4x100m relay: CJ Ujah, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot, Zharnel Hughes, Adam Gemili, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Richard Kilty, Reece Prescod
4x400m relay: Matt Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Martyn Rooney, Delano Williams, Rabah Yousif, Jack Green, Cameron Chalmers.
Women:
100m: Asha Philip, Daryll Neita, Desiree Henry
200m: Shannon Hylton, Bianca Williams, Dina Asher-Smith
400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Anyika Onuora
800m: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Adelle Tracey, Lynsey Sharp
1500m: Laura Muir, Laura Weightman, Jessica Judd, Sarah McDonald
5000m: Steph Twell, Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir
10,000m: Beth Potter, Jessica Martin, Charlotte Taylor
3000m steeplechase: Rosie Clarke
100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter
400m hurdles: Eilidh Doyle
High jump: Morgan Lake, Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw
Long jump: Lorraine Ugen
Discus: Jade Lally
Hammer: Sophie Hitchon
Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson
20km walk: Gemma Bridge, Bethan Davies
Marathon: Alyson Dixon, Charlotte Purdue, Tracy Barlow
4x100m relay: Asha Philip, Daryll Neita, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith, Shannon Hylton, Bianca Williams, Corinne Humphreys
4x400m relay: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Anyika Onuora, Eilidh Doyle, Laviai Nielsen, Perri Shakes-Drayton.