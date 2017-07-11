2017 World Championships: Scotland will send record 13 athletes to London

Chris O'Hare underlined his progress with victory in the 1500m at the Anniversary Games

Scotland will have 13 athletes at the London 2017 World Championships - almost double the previous best total.

Beth Potter, Laura Muir and Callum Hawkins sealed early places.

Andrew Butchart, Eilidh Doyle, Zoey Clark, Chris O'Hare, Steph Twell, Josh Kerr and Eilish McColgan secured their spots at the British team trials.

Guy Learmonth qualified at the Anniversary Games, while Lynsey Sharp and Jake Wightman were handed team berths by the selectors.

Marathon runner Robbie Simpson had qualified but then withdrew due to a calf injury.

Athlete Event Beth Potter 10,000m Laura Muir 1500m, 5,000m Jake Wightman 1500m Lynsey Sharp 800m Callum Hawkins Marathon Andrew Butchart 5,000m Eilidh Doyle 400m hurdles, 4x400m Zoey Clark 400m, 4x400m Chris O'Hare 1500m Steph Twell 5,000m Josh Kerr 1500m Eilish McColgan 5,000m Guy Learmonth 800m

Scotland's previous best total of athletes at the worlds was seven, achieved in 1983 and 2015.

The number of Scots represented reflects a recent improvement in the results of the nation's athletes.

Middle-distance runner Muir is leading the way, having set five British and two European records in the past year. She will go in the 1500m and the 5,000m.

O'Hare, who runs in the 1500m, is another Scot to watch, following a great season that included victory at the British Team trials and the Anniversary Games. Kerr, who finished second at the trials, joins O'Hare in the team, with Wightman also selected after finishing third at the trials.

Doyle will be competing at her fifth World Championships as she goes in the 400m hurdles, while Aberdeen's Clark will sample her first major championships having earned her spot in the 400m.

Learmonth will be racing in his first World Championships, having finished second in the 800m at the British trials and secured the qualifying time at the Anniversary Games.

Butchart will be up against Mo Farah in the 5,000m.

"First of all let me firmly congratulate the athletes, their families, their coaches and the clubs involved in their development on selection by GB and NI for a World Champs," said Rodger Harkins, performance director with Scottish Athletics.

"We should never be under the impression that selection for a British team at this level comes lightly. It comes after many years of hard work and dedication, sacrifice by athletes and families, and strong commitment, guidance and experience from coaches.

"Looking through those selected, I can see examples of that in each and every one of those 13 Scottish names."