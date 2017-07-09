IAAF: 16 Russian athletes cleared to compete as neutrals

Long jump world champion Aleksandr Menkov won gold for Russia at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow

Sixteen more Russian athletes have been cleared to compete as neutrals by world athletics' governing body.

The IAAF said the 16 had met the "exceptional eligibility criteria" required to compete.

It added it had received more than 150 applications from Russian athletes to compete as neutrals this year and 39 had been approved, while others still remain under review.

Russia's athletics federation remains banned from international competition.

It was suspended by the IAAF in 2015 amid allegations of state-sponsored doping.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe said: "It is important to reiterate that this review process is about ensuring there is a level playing field in which the world's clean athletes have confidence.

"It's a huge task and one which cannot be rushed if we are to ensure the rights and aspirations of clean athletes are protected."

In May, 28 Russian athletes had their requests to compete as neutrals rejected.

Who has been cleared?

The most high-profile name to be cleared is former long jump world champion Aleksandr Menkov, who won gold in 2013.

Discus throwers Viktor Butenko and Iuliia Maltseva, shot putters Aleksandr Lesnoy and Konstantin Lyadusov, and hammer thrower Danil Danilov were all cleared, as were triple jumpers Alexey Fedorov,Viktoria Prokopenko and Irina Gemeniuk and high jumper Irina Gordeeva

Decathlete Ilya Shkurenev, middle distance runner Valentin Smirnov and sprinters Timofey Chalyy, Vyacheslav Kolesnichenko and Alena Mamina can also continue competing.

Walker Olga Eliseeva was cleared to take part at the European Under-20 championships only.