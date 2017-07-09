BBC Sport - 2017 Anniversary Games: Mo Farah beats Adel Mechaal to win men's 3,000m
Farah beats Mechaal to win men's 3,000m
- From the section Athletics
Watch Mo Farah beat Spain's Adel Mechaal to win the 3,000m in seven minutes 35.15 seconds at the Anniversary Games in London.
READ MORE: Farah wins 3,000m gold
Available to UK users only.
