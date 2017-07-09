BBC Sport - 2017 Anniversary Games: Chris O'Hare wins thrilling 1500m
GB's O'Hare wins thrilling 1500m
Watch as Britain's Chris O'Hare snatches victory in the last 30m to win the men's 1500m at the Anniversary Games in London.
