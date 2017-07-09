BBC Sport - 2017 Anniversary Games: David Weir's tearful farewell to track racing
Weir makes tearful farewell in final track race
- From the section Athletics
Watch David Weir's tearful farewell after winning the final track race of his career at the Anniversary Games.
LIVE: Follow live video, radio, clips and text from the games.
Available to UK users only.
