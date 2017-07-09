BBC Sport - 2017 Anniversary Games: Tom Bosworth smashes one-mile walk world record
Watch Britain's Tom Bosworth smash the one-mile walk world record in five minutes 31.08 seconds at the Anniversary Games in London.
