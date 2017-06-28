Golden Spike: Mo Farah wins and Usain Bolt labours while Wayde van Niekerk sets record

From the section

Great Britain's Mo Farah eases to 10,000m win in Czech Republic

Mo Farah eased to victory at the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava in his penultimate 10,000m race as Usain Bolt failed to break 10 seconds over 100m.

Farah battled Kenya's Mathew Kimeli before pulling clear in the final lap to clock 27 minutes and 12 seconds.

Bolt started slowly and was pushed by Cuba's Yunier Perez before winning in 10.06.

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk set a world best of 30.81 for 300m, bettering Michael Johnson's record set in 2000.

