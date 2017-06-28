BBC Sport - Great Britain's Mo Farah eases to 10,000m win in Czech Republic

GB's Farah eases to 10,000m win

Great Britain's Mo Farah wins the 10,000m in a time of 27:12:09 at the Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic.

WATCH MORE: Watch van Niekerk break Bolt's 300m Golden Spike record

