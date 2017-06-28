BBC Sport - Great Britain's Mo Farah eases to 10,000m win in Czech Republic
GB's Farah eases to 10,000m win
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Mo Farah wins the 10,000m in a time of 27:12:09 at the Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic.
WATCH MORE: Watch van Niekerk break Bolt's 300m Golden Spike record
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired