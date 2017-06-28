BBC Sport - Wayde van Niekerk wins 300m to break Michael Johnson's record at Golden Spike
Van Niekerk breaks Johnson's 300m world record
- From the section Athletics
Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk wins the 300m to break Michael Johnson's world record at the Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic.
