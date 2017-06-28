BBC Sport - Wayde van Niekerk wins 300m to break Michael Johnson's record at Golden Spike

Van Niekerk breaks Johnson's 300m world record

Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk wins the 300m to break Michael Johnson's world record at the Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic.

