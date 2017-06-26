Usain Bolt says 'mind not made up' over retirement date

Bolt's final competitive race was expected to be the 4x100m relay final on 12 August in London

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt says he may carry on running after the 2017 World Championships - but this will definitely be his final season.

The 30-year-old Jamaican had previously said he would run his final race at the London Stadium in August.

Speaking on Monday, Bolt revealed he had spoken to coach Glen Mills about whether to end his final "emotional" season after competing in London.

"We haven't fully made up our mind on what we're doing yet," he said.

The World Championships has been referred to as Bolt's "swansong", with many expecting his final appearance to come in the 4x100m relay final on August 12.

"I'm not worrying about that until the World Championships or at least getting close to it," he added.

Media playback is not supported on this device Usain Bolt wins final 100m race in Jamaica in emotional farewell

Speaking before an IAAF world challenge event in Ostrava, Bolt continued: "Right now, I'm just focused on getting through the season.

"I just like entertaining the crowd. I definitely want to try and enjoy every minute of it - it won't be the same sat in the stadium."

He also reiterated he will not be competing in the 200m in London, saying: "People keep asking, but no."

Bolt became the first man in Olympic history to win both the 100m and 200m in record times, and twice successfully defended the sprint titles he won in Beijing in 2008.

"It's just been a great career. I've really enjoyed the ups and downs, all the experience I've gathered, all I've been through, the happiness and the sadness," he said.

"It's been a wonderful career and I've done everything I've wanted to do and it's coming to an end and I'm fine with it.

"It's an emotional season."