Ireland hope to secure England Test match following ICC status change

'The drinks are on you' - Ireland celebrate gaining Test status

Ireland will hold talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the possibility of playing a Test Match at Lord's in 2019.

The Irish and Afghanistan were given Test status by the International Cricket Council on Thursday.

Ireland have beaten England in a one-day fixture but lost at Lord's in May.

"Ireland were able to get 25,000 bums on seats, when it is not easy to sell tickets," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"When I sit down with [ECB counterpart] Tom Harrison I will be reminding him of [former ECB chairman] Giles Clarke referring to the 'glittering prize' of Ireland playing against England at Lord's.

"For that to be the case we need to have discussions to see how it can pan out. We do have a busy season ahead for both of us next year."

Ireland and Afghanistan became the 11th and 12th Test-playing nations following Thursday's ICC announcement.

Both have only been allowed to play in Test-format matches against ICC associate members but will now look to schedule inaugural Test fixtures.

Ireland captain William Porterfield said the granting of Test status was a "special day", while wicketkeeper Gary Wilson described it as "historic", adding: "Years worth of work feels like it has been recognised. Here's to the beginning."