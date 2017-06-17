BBC Sport - Jake Wightman wins Oslo Diamond League 1500m

GB's Wightman storms 1500m victory in Oslo

Great Britain's Jake Wightman knocks more than a second off his personal best as he beats a high-quality field to win the 1500m at the Oslo Diamond League meeting.

READ MORE: Jake Wightman: Briton stuns field to win Diamond League 1500m

