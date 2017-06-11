BBC Sport - Usain Bolt wins emotional final 100m race in Jamaica - fans & athletes pay tribute

'A sacred moment' - Bolt wins last race in Jamaica

Usain Bolt marks an emotional farewell at a sold-out stadium in Jamaica by winning his final 100m on home soil.

Sir Mo Farah, Shaggy and members of the Jamaican press are quick to celebrate a "sacred moment".

WATCH MORE: Feature: Fans & dignitaries say goodbye to Bolt

READ MORE: Bolt wins final 100m race on home soil

