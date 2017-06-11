Usain Bolt wins final 100m race in Jamaica in emotional farewell

Usain Bolt kisses the track after running his last race on home soil in Jamaica
Bolt holds the 100m world record with a time of 9.58 seconds

Usain Bolt cruised to victory in his final 100m race in his native Jamaica as he clocked 10.03 seconds.

The 30-year-old is retiring this year and a sold-out 30,000 crowd in Kingston came to bid him an emotional farewell.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt easily won the 'Salute a Legend' race in his first 100m of 2017 before going on a lap of honour.

"The run, it was just OK. I don't think I've ever been that nervous running a 100m," he said.

