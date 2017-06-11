Usain Bolt wins final 100m race in Jamaica in emotional farewell

Bolt holds the 100m world record with a time of 9.58 seconds

Usain Bolt cruised to victory in his final 100m race in his native Jamaica as he clocked 10.03 seconds.

The 30-year-old is retiring this year and a sold-out 30,000 crowd in Kingston came to bid him an emotional farewell.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt easily won the 'Salute a Legend' race in his first 100m of 2017 before going on a lap of honour.

"The run, it was just OK. I don't think I've ever been that nervous running a 100m," he said.