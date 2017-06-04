Greg Rutherford: GB long jumper suffers ankle injury at Gavardo meeting

Greg Rutherford
Greg Rutherford won gold at London 2012 and took bronze four years later in Rio

Great Britain's Greg Rutherford suffered an ankle injury at a meeting in Italy despite claiming victory in the long jump.

The London 2012 gold medallist, 30, jumped 7.95m in the third round in Gavardo - a meeting record - to beat Italy's Camillo Kabore (7.45m).

But Rutherford later tweeted: "Sadly not to be today. The ankle injury I've been dealing with hasn't held up.

"I think a hospital trip is in order for scans and treatment."

Rutherford won the Great City Games last weekend in Manchester as he recorded 8.18m with his final jump.

He is targeting a successful defence of his title at the World Athletics Championships in London in August, before defending his Commonwealth and European crowns in 2018.

Other Britons in action in Gavardo:

Danny Talbot recorded a meeting record as he won the 200m in 20.31 seconds.

Reece Prescod won the men's 100m with a time of 10.11 and Daryll Neita took victory in the women's in 11.39.

Richard Kilty - third, men's 100m (10.18) and men's 200m (20.51)

Ojie Edoburun - fourth, men's 100m (10.20)

Thomas Somers - fourth, men's 200m (21.04)

Imani-Lara Lansiquot - third, women's 100m (11.48)

Serita Solomon - third, women's 100m hurdles (13.45)

Leah Barrow - fifth, women's 800m (2:07:69)

