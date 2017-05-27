Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads Gotzis heptathlon by just three points

Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Katarina Johnson-Thompson set her career-best heptathlon score of 6,682 in Gotzis in 2014

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads the Gotzis heptathlon heading into the final day in Austria.

The 24-year-old, who finished sixth at the Rio Olympics, is ahead of Belgium's Olympic champion Nafi Thiam by just three points.

Johnson-Thompson, competing in her first heptathlon since Rio, scored 4,059 points, with Thiam on 4,056 and Germany's Carolin Schafer on 4,053.

The event concludes on Sunday with the long jump, javelin and 800m.

The Gotzis meeting is the second leg of the IAAF Combined Events Challenge, which is a five-event competition for heptathlon and decathlon.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Athletics on the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Tennis coaching for all

Childrens Tennis Coaching

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired