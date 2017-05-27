Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads Gotzis heptathlon by just three points

Katarina Johnson-Thompson set her career-best heptathlon score of 6,682 in Gotzis in 2014

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads the Gotzis heptathlon heading into the final day in Austria.

The 24-year-old, who finished sixth at the Rio Olympics, is ahead of Belgium's Olympic champion Nafi Thiam by just three points.

Johnson-Thompson, competing in her first heptathlon since Rio, scored 4,059 points, with Thiam on 4,056 and Germany's Carolin Schafer on 4,053.

The event concludes on Sunday with the long jump, javelin and 800m.

The Gotzis meeting is the second leg of the IAAF Combined Events Challenge, which is a five-event competition for heptathlon and decathlon.