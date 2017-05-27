Diamond League 2017: Celliphine Chespol recovers from lost shoe to win in Eugene

Celliphine Chespol lost a shoe with 550m to go in the 3,000m steeplechase in Oregon

Celliphine Chespol recovered after temporarily losing a shoe to clock the second fastest time in history to win the 3,000m steeplechase at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League.

The Kenyan, 18, clocked eight minutes 58.57 seconds despite readjusting her right shoe on the penultimate lap.

Beatrice Chepkoech was second, with world record holder Ruth Jebet third.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba missed out on breaking her sister Tirunesh's world record in the 5,000m.

The 26-year-old won in Eugene, Oregon in 14 minutes 25.22 seconds, more than 14 seconds adrift of the mark her sister set in 2008.

Britain's Eilish McColgan finished sixth.

"I'm happy that I won but I am not happy about the time," said Dibaba.

"The pace was slow and I'm not happy with how we started. We lost time in the first 3,000m and it was hard to come back after that."

Chespol, the world youth champion, had earlier powered to victory, narrowly missing out on Jebet's world record of 8:52.78

Elsewhere, Britain's Lorraine Ugen (6.78m) finished third as American Brittney Reese (7.01) beat Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta (6.83) to win the long jump.

Belarusian Tatsiana Khaladovich won the women's javelin by more than a metre - throwing 66.30m with her first attempt to beat China's Liu Shiying (65.21m).

Britain's four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah will compete in the 5,000m at 21:13 BST on Saturday, with Laura Muir in 1500m action at 22:32 BST.