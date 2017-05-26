BBC Sport - Manchester City Games: Holly Bradshaw wins pole vault with GB record
'Fantastic' Bradshaw wins pole vault with GB record
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins the pole vault event at the Great City Games in Manchester with a national record of 4.80m.
