BBC Sport - Manchester City Games: Watch a tribute to victims of the Manchester attack

'This is the place...': A tribute to victims of the Manchester attack

As Manchester hosts the City Games, watch a tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack incorporating Tony Walsh's poem, 'This Is The Place'.

WATCH MORE: Manchester vigil: Tony Walsh delivers poem

