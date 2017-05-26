Great City Games Manchester: Greg Rutherford claims long jump victory

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Rutherford wins long jump in Manchester

Britain's Greg Rutherford claimed a resounding long-jump victory at the Great City Games in front of a big crowd in Manchester's Albert Square.

The 30-year-old London 2012 gold medallist recorded 8.18m in his final jump to win ahead of Uruguay's Emiliano Lasa (7.96m).

Holly Bradshaw set a new British women's pole vault record of 4.80m.

There was a minute's silence before the event for the victims of Monday's attack in the city.

Twenty-two people were killed and another 116 were injured by a suicide bomber as the crowd left a performance by US singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena.

The Great City Games, which is staged in the city centre, was given the go-ahead by council and police on Tuesday.

Rutherford hails a 'special' Manchester

Friday's competition was the first major event in Manchester since the attack and drew thousands to a sunny Deansgate and Albert Square.

The latter, which three days ago hosted a vigil for those who lost their lives in the attack, was the scene for a stellar display from Rutherford.

His jump of 8.08m in his second attempt had already ensured victory before his final effort, which saw him extend his lead further.

"It's been absolutely amazing to get you all out here in support of us," said Rutherford afterwards. "It's been an incredibly difficult week for everybody and I'm so pleased we can come here and give you something to smile about and enjoy.

"Manchester is one of my favourite cities in the world to go to. I love it for the football and I love it for all you guys getting behind us in sport.

"It truly is a special place."

