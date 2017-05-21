IAAF World Challenge: Elaine Thompson wins 200m in Jamaica

Thompson also ran the fastest time of the year - 10.78 seconds - in the 100m in last week's Diamond League meeting in Shanghai

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson won the 200m at the IAAF World Challenge in 22.09 seconds in Jamaica, equalling the fastest time of the year.

The Jamaican, 24, beat compatriot Shericka Jackson and Shalonda Solomon of the United States in Kingston.

Americans Tori Bowie and Deajah Stevens have also clocked 22.09 this year.

"It's about winning and perfecting the technique and execution. This is just a preparation for a bigger and better year heading to London," said Thompson.

Canada's Olympic silver medallist Andre de Grasse ran 20.14 to win the men's 200m from American Lashawn Merritt, with Britain's Zharnel Hughes in third.

Jamaican Yohan Blake won the men's 100m in 9.93 from the American pair of Ronnie Baker and Mike Rodgers.

And Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands also posted a fastest time of the year - 47.80 - to win the 400m hurdles.