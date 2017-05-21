World Athletics Championships: London 2017 medals revealed

Hannah Cockcroft and Asha Philip, British Paralympian and Olympian respectively, unveiled the medals in Greenwich

The World Championships medals that will be won in London this summer have been revealed, with a shape based on the curves of an athletics track.

Symbols of every event feature on the design, while the London skyline is included with Tower Bridge, the London Eye, the Shard and Big Ben.

The reverse features London Stadium, the championships' venue.

The event takes place from 4-13 August and there will be live coverage across the BBC.

The World Championships medals feature equipment such as a javelin, lap bell and starting blocks

Medals at July's World Para Athletics Championships, taking place from 14-23 July, will be similar, but feature distinctive disability sport equipment such as a prosthetic running leg and throwing chair.

Rather than engraving, the reverse will be inscribed with braille.

For the first time at the World Championships, 'coaches medals' will also be handed out to recognise those who prepare athletes.

The designers say that the World Para Athletics Championship medals' artwork resembles clockwork