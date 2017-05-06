Breaking2: Eliud Kipchoge goes close to sub-two hour marathon at Nike event

Tadese (left) and Desisa (centre) faded, while Kipchoge was on target pace with five miles remaining

Eliud Kipchoge missed out on becoming the first athlete to run under two hours for the marathon by 25 seconds.

The Kenyan, 32, clocked 2:00.24 but due to the use of 20 in-out pacemakers, the time will not be recognised as a world record, meaning Dennis Kimetto's mark of 2:02.57 is still the quickest.

But Kipchoge said: "This is history."

Eritrea's Zersenay Tadese and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia also raced in the behind-closed-doors Nike event in Italy but faded earlier in the attempt.

The three athletes chased the landmark time on Italy's Monza Grand Prix circuit, chosen by the sportswear company for its gentle corners and favourable climatic conditions.

Pacemakers were also instructed to shield the trio from the wind, while drinks were delivered to runners on scooters to save them from slowing down in collecting bottles.

Desisa began to slow at around 11 miles and was later lapped by Kipchoge, who ran each mile at an average pace of around four minutes and 36 seconds.

To achieve a sub-two clocking, he would have effectively had to run 17 seconds for 100 metres 422 times in a row.

Olympic-champion Kipchoge always looked the stronger, though he was visibly grimacing in the closing stages as pacemakers applauded and urged him up the finishing straight.

His finishing time comfortably outstrips his recognised personal best of 2:03.05, set at the London Marathon in 2016.

"I'm happy to have run two hours for the marathon," added Kipchoge. "My mind was fully on the two hours but the last kilometre was behind the schedule. This journey has been good - it has been seven months of dedication."

Women's world-record holder Paula Radcliffe called Kipchoge's run "truly inspiring".

Nike paid the three runners to forego the London and Berlin Marathons this year and researched several locations for the effort in order to maximise the chances of success.

But only a select few media were allowed in to witness the attempt at the race circuit near Milan.

