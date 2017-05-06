BBC Sport - Usain Bolt 'let down' after predicting future stars of athletics
Predictions have let me down - Bolt
- From the section Athletics
Usain Bolt says he no longer makes predictions about future sprinting stars as he has been "let down" in the past, and tells Steve Cram he will wait to see how promising Canadian Andre De Grasse's career will play out.
Watch Usain Bolt: The Final Chapter on BBC One, Saturday at 13:15 BST. (UK only)
