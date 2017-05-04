BBC Sport - Usain Bolt has bet with coaches on when he'll get retirement 'belly'

How long before Bolt gets a belly?

Usain Bolt tells BBC Sport's Steve Cram why he will not go back on his decision once he retires after the London 2017 World Championships and how long his managers think it will be before he develops a 'belly'.

WATCH MORE: Could these famous records be wiped from the slate?

Watch Usain Bolt: The Final Chapter on BBC One, Saturday at 13:15 BST (UK only)

