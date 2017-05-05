Usain Bolt tells BBC Sport's Steve Cram he was initially "upset" to lose his Beijing 2008 Olympic relay medal after team-mate Nesta Carter failed a drugs test, and admits he has not yet spoken to his compatriot about the incident.

Carter has appealed the verdict.

