BBC Sport - Usain Bolt has not seen Nesta Carter since Carter's failed drugs test cost Bolt gold
Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold
- From the section Athletics
Usain Bolt tells BBC Sport's Steve Cram he was initially "upset" to lose his Beijing 2008 Olympic relay medal after team-mate Nesta Carter failed a drugs test, and admits he has not yet spoken to his compatriot about the incident.
Carter has appealed the verdict.
