BBC Sport - Usain Bolt has not seen Nesta Carter since Carter's failed drugs test cost Bolt gold

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Usain Bolt tells BBC Sport's Steve Cram he was initially "upset" to lose his Beijing 2008 Olympic relay medal after team-mate Nesta Carter failed a drugs test, and admits he has not yet spoken to his compatriot about the incident.

Carter has appealed the verdict.

