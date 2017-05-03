BBC Sport - Goldie Sayers: The best moment of my career was stolen
Best moment of my career was stolen - Sayers
- From the section Athletics
Retiring Olympian Goldie Sayers says the best moment of her career was "stolen" as she reflects on the 2008 Beijing Olympics where she was beaten to a medal by an athlete who tested positive for a banned substance.
