BBC Sport - Athletics record changes must be discussed - Lord Coe
Important to discuss record changes - Coe
- From the section Athletics
IAAF president Lord Coe says it is "important to discuss" the proposed changes to world records in athletics with athletes themselves, but refuses to confirm his support for the plans outright.
READ MORE: Record rewrite plans 'slap in the face'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired