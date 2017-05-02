BBC Sport - World records proposal: Pierce O'Callaghan - Desperate times call for desperate measures
Desperate times call for desperate measures - Euro taskforce chief
Pierce O'Callaghan, European Athletics taskforce chair, speaks to BBC Sport about the need for change in athletics and the proposals to scrap records pre-2005.
READ MORE: European Athletics proposes rewriting athletics world records after doping scandal
