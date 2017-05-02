BBC Sport - Colin Jackson on European Athletics world records proposals
'Ludicrous', 'unbelievable', 'unfair' - Jackson on records proposals
- From the section Athletics
Double 110m hurdles world champion Colin Jackson feels the whole of his career is "under threat" and will be "tarnished" if world records set before 2005 are rewritten under a "revolutionary" new proposal by European Athletics.
READ MORE: GB record holders are 'collateral damage' says European Athletics
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired