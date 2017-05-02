Paula Radcliffe criticised proposals by European Athletics to rewrite world and European records pre-2005 in a move intended to rebuild public confidence in the sport.

She said: "Yet again [this] sees clean athletes suffering for the actions of cheats.

"It's very hard to be told that 'we don't value your records, we don't believe and respect it, and we can't trust the records from that time were set under the correct criteria."

Plans by the governing body would wipe records set before 2005 because blood and urine samples have not been stored to be retested.

Radcliffe holds a world record set at the 2003 London Marathon with a time of two hours 15 minutes 25 seconds.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Tuesday, 5 March.