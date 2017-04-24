BBC Sport - 101-year-old athlete wins 100m at World Masters Games

101-year-old sprinter wins 100m at World Masters Games

Indian athlete Man Kaur, 101, has won the 100m sprint at the World Masters Games in New Zealand, and shows no signs of slowing down.

