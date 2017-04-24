BBC Sport - 101-year-old athlete wins 100m at World Masters Games
101-year-old sprinter wins 100m at World Masters Games
- From the section Athletics
Indian athlete Man Kaur, 101, has won the 100m sprint at the World Masters Games in New Zealand, and shows no signs of slowing down.
