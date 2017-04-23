Germaine Mason: Britain's sprinters pay tribute at World Relays in Bahamas

Britain's 4x100m team paid tribute to Germaine Mason but were later disqualified in the final

The British team paid tribute to 2008 Olympic silver medallist Germaine Mason by wearing black ribbons on the opening day of the World Relays in the Bahamas.

Former high jumper Mason was killed in a motorcycle crash in Jamaica at the age of 34 on Thursday.

"It's our way of paying respect to a fellow British athlete," Jarryd Dunn told BBC Sport.

Dunn was part of the men's 4x400m relay team who qualified for the final, which takes place on Sunday.

Germaine Mason won silver for Great Britain at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing

However, there was disappointment for the British men's 4x100m relay team, who were disqualified from the final after looking on course to claim a medal in Nassau.

Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes and Danny Talbot had put them in a strong position, but debutant Ojie Edoburun took off too soon on the anchor leg, meaning Talbot failed to reach the 20-year-old before he left the changeover zone.

With London hosting the World Championships in August, Britain are guaranteed places in all events and the World Relays are being used to experiment with different line-ups and tactics.

"I can't lie, I'm really disappointed," Edoburun told BBC Sport.

"It's not a nice feeling, but it's about the bigger picture and while it's unfortunate to have to happen like this today, we will get it right when it counts in London."

The British women's 4x400m relay squad - who won Olympic bronze at Rio 2016 - marked their return to action by qualifying for their final, which will also take place on Sunday.

Eilidh Doyle, Emily Diamond, Anyika Onuora and Kelly Massey recorded the second-slowest time of the qualifiers, but are expected to include four-time Olympic medallist Christine Ohuruogu for the final.

Britain did not send a women's 4x100m team to the event because of injuries.

"It's all about execution, not superior speed," said Justin Gatlin after the United States' relay win

Britain was not the only nation to struggle with changeovers in windy conditions, with Yohan Blake's Jamaica disqualified in the heats of the men's 4x100m and strong Canadian and Dutch teams both eliminated in the final.

Justin Gatlin helped Rio Olympic silver medallists the United States (38.43 seconds) to victory ahead of Barbados (39.18) and China (39.22).

Jamaica did have one medal to celebrate though, with double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson powering the women's 4x200m team to victory over Germany, with USA in third.

The USA won gold in the women's 4x800m event, with Belarus taking silver and Australia bronze.