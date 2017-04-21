BBC Sport - London Marathon 2017: From Olympian to refugee - Zamzam's Marathon story
From Olympian to refugee - Zamzam's Marathon story
- From the section Athletics
After competing in the 400m at the London 2012 Olympic Games for Somalia, Zamzam received death threats and fled her homeland in fear - but after rebuilding her life in the UK, she's ready to take on Britain's most famous running event.
