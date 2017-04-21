BBC Sport - London Marathon 2017: From Olympian to refugee - Zamzam's Marathon story

From Olympian to refugee - Zamzam's Marathon story

After competing in the 400m at the London 2012 Olympic Games for Somalia, Zamzam received death threats and fled her homeland in fear - but after rebuilding her life in the UK, she's ready to take on Britain's most famous running event.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Beating the bullies - Fran's inspiring marathon story

Follow live coverage of the 2017 London Marathon across the BBC

Top videos

Video

From Olympian to refugee - Zamzam's Marathon story

Video

Football world remembers 'inspirational' Ehiogu

Video

GB's Downie wins historic all-around gold

Video

O'Sullivan wins vital frame against Murphy, despite distraction

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Nine trick shots, six sports, one snooker table

  • From the section Snooker
Video

GB's Hall claims European all-around bronze

Video

'Should I go home & cry?' - Fabregas on life on the bench

Video

Spurs are now 'a great power in English football'

Video

How Benteke & other refugees have helped football

Video

Dembele 'not scared' to play at Wembley

Video

Jo Pavey's London Marathon tips

Video

Archive: Ehiogu's Old Firm winner

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired