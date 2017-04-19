Mo Farah: Doctor says L-carnitine injection not recorded correctly

Mo Farah was given the supplement before the 2014 London Marathon, in which he finished eighth

The doctor who gave Mo Farah a controversial supplement has told MPs that he failed to correctly document the treatment.

Dr Robin Chakraverty said the amount of L-carnitine was well within World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) limits.

Dr Chakraverty said the substance was given to help the runner's performance.

He said he gave 13.5 millilitres of the legal supplement, below the maximum allowed of 50ml within six hours, by injection and not via drip.

The use of the substance, given to Farah before the 2014 London Marathon, is being looked at by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) - which has called it an infusion - to determine whether rules were broken.

The injection was made in consultation with Farah's American coach Alberto Salazar.

Dr Chakraverty giving evidence to MPs at a 'Combatting Doping in Sport' session

Dr Chakraverty, formerly the chief medical officer for UK Athletics (UKA), now works with the England men's football team,

He told the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on Wednesday there had been staffing cuts at UKA and he had been responsible for the healthcare of 140 athletes in an "immensely busy" job.

"Where we have had lapses is when you're on the road, when you're travelling, and that is probably the unique thing about this role. Not all our athletes train in one area," he said.

"When you are constantly on call for athletes you travel to those athletes. If you don't record it straight away - which I didn't in this case - then it can get forgotten because you have all these other things. That is just the scenario. It is not an excuse."

In March, the BBC reported that UKA staff may not have properly recorded the use of L-carnitine - a naturally occurring amino acid often prescribed as a supplement for heart and muscle disorders.

Ed Warner, the UKA chairman, told MPs that not recording injections was "inexcusable" although Dr Chakraverty said record keeping had since improved.

Farah was given the injection during preparations before his full London Marathon debut in 2014, in which he finished eighth.

Salazar has been under investigation by Usada and UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) since 2015, following claims of doping and unethical practices made in a BBC Panorama programme.

Salazar and Farah, Olympic champion in both the 5,000m and 10,000m in 2012 and 2016, have strongly denied breaking any rules.

Alberto Salazar has been under investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency

Salazar 'open and transparent'

An interim Usada report centres on claims a number of athletes at Salazar's Nike Oregon Project were given L-carnitine - some of which were "almost certainly" more than 50ml and therefore doping violations.

Another former UKA doctor, Dr John Rogers, visited a training camp held in France in 2011.

He reported back some concerns about the side-effects of some of the supplements Farah was taking, but stressed there were no worries that anything illegal may have been taking place.

Farah was receiving supplements to help prevent stress fractures and for iron and vitamin D deficiencies.

Dr Rogers told the committee: "We had several conversations [with Salazar] where he was very open and transparent about the sports medicine practices he was using.

"There was no concern there were any Wada rules being broken.

"There were some medical concerns around possible side-effects from some of the strategies they were using and it was important I shared that in terms of the continuity of care."

Committee chairman Damian Collins MP said at the start of the hearing that the MPs' final report into anti-doping would now not be published until after the General Election on June 8.

More to follow.